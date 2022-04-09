Goodwyn joins WD staff as sports editor

The Weatherford Democrat welcomed Sam Goodwyn as its new sports editor this week.
Goodwyn, a graduate of Old Dominion University, grew up in South Carolina before moving to Virginia and making his way to Weatherford.
“I’m looking forward to exploring the sports scene here and definitely in warmer weather,” Goodwyn said, a self-proclaimed sports “fan”-atic.
Goodwyn will be covering sports in Parker and Palo Pinto counties, and brings an enthusiasm for learning and covering the successful athletic programs in the area.
“We are delighted to have someone with his passion for sports,” Managing Editor Sally Sexton said. “I think he’ll be a great asset to our newsroom and highlighting all of the talent we have here in our area. Solid local sports coverage is a point of emphasis for any good community newspaper.”
Goodwyn earned his bachelor’s degree in sports management from ODU before pursuing his love of sports writing as a stringer for two newspapers in Virginia.
Contact Goodwyn for any sports tips, stats and scores at sgoodwyn@weatherforddemocrat.com, 803-508-2687 or through Twitter @WDSports1.
