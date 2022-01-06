Hill takes two from WC in basketball conference opener

Hill College won both games in the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference basketball opener against Weatherford College Wednesday night at the Bob Bullock Sports Center in Hillsboro.
The Hill women won 94-83, spurred on by 12 three-pointers. HC’s Laylah Davis was 5-of-5 from beyond the arc, finishing with 18 points.
Diamond Sweats scored 29 points for the Lady Coyotes, including 3-of-4 from beyond the three-point arc. Jasmyne Robinson added 18 points. Adreanna Waddle pulled down nine rebounds along with six points.
Hill improved to 7-7 overall, WC dropped to 6-4.
In the men’s game, Hill won 71-67.
After a 13-point halftime deficit, the Coyotes outscored the Rebels 40-31 in the second half.
Dillion Bennett led WC with 24 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Matthew Okoye added 14 points and five assists.
The Coyotes are 8-5 overall, Hill is 12-4.
The Lady Coyotes face Cisco College Saturday at the Betty Jo Graber Athletic Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.
