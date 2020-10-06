Hoops practice underway as WC adjusts to schedule changes

The 2019-20 Weatherford College basketball season came to an end before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold of the nation. However, now that the 2020-21 season is just around the corner, COVID-19 is forcing a few changes in the coming campaign.
"It's going to be different, that's for sure," Coyotes Coach Mark Osina said. "We're shooting to start playing in January [instead of November]."
Teams are allowed 60 days of practice in the fall, which began on Sept. 15. They are also allowed five scrimmages.
"Everybody's subjected to the same conditions," Lady Coyotes Coach Bob McKinley said.
The Coyotes will feature 10 sophomores, while the Lady Coyotes have four returning players.
No games will be played before the start of the new year. Teams can start working out in early January, with the first games being played around Jan. 22. Teams will play a reduced pre-conference schedule of a half dozen games before diving right into play in the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference.
"There's not much time to prepare for conference, but it's the same for everybody. Some schools in Dallas don't even have the time we have now," Osina said. "It is going to be interesting to see if we can all get through the season without an outbreak."
Another change is positive for the WC coaches. There will not be a Region V Tournament this year. Instead, the NTJCAC will compete in its own tournament, as will the Western Junior College Athletic Conference, and the winners of those two league tournaments will meet at a neutral site to play for the right to advance to the NJCAA National Tournament.
For example, among the NTJCAC men, the No. 8 seed will travel to face the No. 1 seed in the quarterfinals, while No. 2 will host No. 7, No. 3 will host No. 6, and No. 4 will host No. 5. The highest seeded team will serve as host in all games.
The NTJCAC women will have a play-in game as they are a nine-team league. No. 9 will play No. 8 to see who moves on to play the league's top seed.
"This way a team won't be penalized if they miss a few games," Osina said.
McKinley said the new format is good for the NTJCAC.
"That's what I've been wanting us to do all along. This way you're guaranteed a team in the championship game," McKinley said. "We've just got to figure out how to get those six games in before conference play."
As for attendance at games, McKinley said the leagues are waiting to see what happens with COVID-19 between now and the start of the season.
