For the last 50 years, one man has been a staple of Mineral Wells High School.
That staple, Jackie Harvey, was honored by former athletes, fellow coaches and the community as a ceremonial pep rally Thursday afternoon at Ram Stadium.
Harvey arrived at Mineral Wells in 1972 after graduating from Sul Ross State University, where he was a three-year football letterman as well as the captain of the 1972 track team.
“I’ve been doing this for 21 years. In my experience I have never heard of, much less seen, one or two teachers make it to 50 years,” Mineral Wells AD Seth Hobbs said. “To me, his legacy is built each and every day through individual relationships that he has with our staff members and our kids.”
Harvey’s first individual track champion was Casey Schultz all the way back in 1982. Since then, he has coached 10 additional champions, with his best team finish coming in 1994 as state runners-up.
“I was proud to be the captain of the track team that won him his first district championship,” said Mineral Wells Director of Finance Jason Breisch said of the Ram squad in 1993. “Jackie is one of those guys who would never force anyone to do anything that he couldn’t do. He’s an old-school coach.
“He would get in your grill, but at that the same time he would level with you. He also wanted to empower his athletes.”
Harvey was inducted into the Sul Ross Hall of Honor in 2004, followed by an induction into the Texas Amateur Athletic Foundation Hall of Fame 15 years later. In 2002, he became the first non-Mineral Wells graduate to be inducted into the Mineral Wells Hall of Fame.
“You appreciate people being behind you,” Harvey told the crowd Thursday. “I would never think I would have something this big. It’s a great honor for the people to commemorate me like this. This is why I have been here 50 years, the people in the community.
“You can’t go far without finding people in the community that this.”
Members of that community feel the same way.
“The things that I learned from Jackie still hold true to this day for me, just perseverance, hard work and dedication,” Breisch said. “In 50 years, Jackie has been the one constant. Football has come and gone, basketball had its hay day, baseball was here and there, but there has always been a very consistent and very competitive track team.”
During the ceremony to honor Coach Harvey, Mineral Wells Mayor Regan Johnson declared April 14, 2022 as Jackie Harvey Day for the city of Mineral Wells.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.