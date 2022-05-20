KANGAROO COURT: Baseballers sign LOIs

Every high school athlete tries to make it to play in college. For five Weatherford Kangaroo baseball players, their hard work has paid off.
Jake Williams, Ty Sansom, Hector Flores, Kyle Sauvage, and Joshua Goree all signed with their respective colleges on Wednesday.
"It is obviously very nice and a proud moment," Head Baseball Coach Jason Lee said. "We had three in the fall, and this group makes eight, there might be a couple more. It is a testament to their work effort and the time and effort that they put in this year, and it showed on the field. I expect them to do well at the next level due to their work ethic, and because of how much they want to succeed."
For kids going into college athletics, they need to not only feel ready, but find a program they can gel with and compete with.
"I am ready to go to the next level," said Sauvage, who is committed to Eastfield. "I like how they run their program there, and how they compete."
The recruiting process can often be a stressful and sometimes long process.
"It was stressful, it took a minute," said Sansom, a Vernon College commit. "I just loved the campus, the coaches, the field, and everything about the school."
Being scouted and talked to as high school athletes is huge to their confidence in the sport.
"Going into my senior I wasn't going to play since I wasn't getting looked at, but the more talked to and the more looks I got it made me want to play more in college," said Williams said, who is committed to Vernon as well. "Vernon is a good program, it is a high-level JUCO and the campus is pretty, I like the facilities."
Going through the process of being recruited is a big task, and it always is makes it easier if you have help through it all.
"I had a lot of help [with the recruiting process] from my coaches, made it a lot easier on me," Flores said, who is committed to Arlington Baptist. "I went on the campus and liked it, but more importantly it is close to home, and that's what I wanted to do."
Finally putting the pen to paper lifts a great weight off the athletes' shoulders and allows them to start focusing on school more and relaxing.
"I have a place to go next year and don't have to worry about being recruited this summer," Goree said, who is committed to Southwestern College. "It was small enough and felt homey to me. I had to put my name out there and send out videos."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.