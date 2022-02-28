Lady Coyotes advance to regionals after back-to-back games

After winning the final regular season game of the year, the Weatherford College women's basketball team clinched fourth place in the conference standings and a spot in the 2022 Region V Tournament.
WC played games Saturday at home against Temple College and Sunday on the road at Southwestern Christian College due to inclement weather earlier in the week.
The Lady Coyotes came up short against Temple Saturday losing 67-60.
Adela Valkova led the team with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Valkova leads the conference in rebounds, averaging 8.3 per game.
Jordyn Clark scored 29 points for the Leopards. Temple placed third in conference and will also make an appearance in the regional tournament.
The Lady Coyotes strong defense on Sunday led to a victory against SWCC, 93-49 in Terrell, ending the regular season on a high note.
Shomyra Francis scored 20 points to lead Weatherford. Celise Bobbitt added 17 points for WC.
The Lady Coyotes ended the regular season at 15-10 overall and 9-7 in conference play. They will play New Mexico Junior College, the top seed from the Western Junior College Athletic Conference, on Wednesday, March 2, at 7 p.m. at Frenship High School in Lubbock.
The WC men's basketball team also played two games over the weekend, going 1-1.
The Temple College men won Saturday 73-68 at the Betty Jo Graber Athletic Center. WC led 37-34 at the half but were outscored by eight in the second.
Aaron Heft led the Coyotes with 20 points. Matthew Okoye had 16 points and 9 rebounds.
The Coyotes finished the season with a win on the road against Southwestern Christian College, 85-72.
WC's Dillon Bennett had a big game, scoring 18 points and 16 rebounds.
The Coyotes ended the season 15-13 overall and 5-9 in conference.
