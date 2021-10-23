Lady Coyotes ranked No. 15 in national preseason poll

After a Cinderella season last year, the Weatherford College Lady Coyotes are seen as contenders in 2021-22.
The NJCAA released its preseason Division I women’s basketball poll this week, and WC is ranked No. 15 in the nation.
The Lady Coyotes have 11 players returning from last year’s squad, including all-region honorees Jasmyne Robinson and Diamond Sweats.
WC went 16-8 in 2020-21, a season with fewer games due to COVID-19. Bob McKinley’s squad won the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Tournament championship and lost the Region V championship game by a South Plains College buzzer-beater, 74-72.
Northwest Florida State College is No. 1 in this year’s first poll.
Texas teams include Tyler Junior College (No. 2), South Plains (No. 7), Trinity Valley Community College (No. 11) and Hill College (No. 18).
For the entire poll, go to www.njcaa.org/sports/wbkb/rankings/DI/index.
