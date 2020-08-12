Bareback rider Orin Larsen has been on a hot streak this summer on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit.
“This time of the year, it’s kind of just go and get on everything you can,” he said. “Anytime you can draw a good horse and take advantage of it, it’s pretty awesome.”
Recently, for example, Larsen turned in a remarkable final round bareback score of 92.5, which enabled him to clinch the bareback riding title at the Dodge City Roundup Rodeo, a larger regular season PRCA show in Dodge City, Kansas. Larsen, a five-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier, also tied for fifth with an 82 at the Kit Carson County Pro Rodeo, a smaller PRCA show in Burlington, Colorado.
The July 29-Aug. 2 Dodge City Rodeo is the highest paying show so far this summer on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association/Women’s Professional Rodeo Association circuit. This year, some of the other pro summer shows such as the Cheyenne Frontier Days in Wyoming and the Calgary Stampede in Alberta that would have offered bigger prize money were cancelled because of coronavirus concerns.
But in Dodge City last weekend, competitors rode and roped for a rodeo record payout of $401,285, according to prorodeo.com . The previous Dodge City rodeo record payout was $333,038 in 2018.
According to the PRCA, Larsen’s 92.5 aboard the Pickett Rodeo bronc Uncapped during the Sunday night short round was a Dodge City Rodeo record bareback riding score. It broke former National Finals Rodeo qualifier Jason Jeter’s then record score of 91 in 2004.
Larsen, a native of Canada who lives in Gering, Nebraska, actually clinched the bareback title with a two-ride tally of 179.5, which also was a Dodge City record for a two-ride aggregate score. The previous record was 175, which was turned in by both 10-time National Finals qualifier Steven Dent and three-time world champion Will Lowe of Canyon a year ago.
Larsen is ranked No. 4 in the PRCA’s 2020 bareback riding world title race (in standings released on Aug. 3).
The Dodge City Rodeo was televised by the Cowboy Channel, which has its studios in the Fort Worth Stockyards.
Ty Harris, a 2019 National Finals Rodeo qualifier from San Angelo, clinched the tie-down roping title with a three-run time of 26.6 seconds. Harris also lassoed the tie-down roping title at the July 28-Aug. 1 PRCA show in Sidney, Iowa, with an 8.1. After all that, Harris is ranked No. 3 in the PRCA’s 2020 tie-down roping world standings.
The other 2020 Dodge City Rodeo winners were steer wrestler Dalton Massey (12.0 seconds on three head); team ropers Jeff Flenniken/Tyler Worley and Nick Sartain/Blaine Vick (18.1 seconds on three head each); saddle bronc rider Ryder Wright (175.5 points on two head); barrel racer BryAnna Haluptzok (50.89 seconds on three runs); steer roper Cole Patterson (38.5 seconds on three head); and bull rider Roscoe Jarboe (176 points on two head).
Four-time world champion Tuf Cooper, who has homes in Weatherford and Decatur, won the steer roping first round in Dodge City with a time of 10.5 seconds. He also tied for sixth in the second round with an 11.7.
Cooper is ranked No. 1 in the PRCA’s 2020 world all-around title race. He’s also ranked No. 2 in tie-down roping and No. 7 in steer roping.
Decatur cowboy Trevor Brazile, who has a record 25 PRCA world titles (in multiple categories), finished third overall in steer roping. Brazile, who is semiretired from pro rodeo, is ranked third in the PRCA’s 2020 steer roping world title race.
Former National Finals qualifier Stevi Hillman of Weatherford turned in an attention grabbing time of 17.15 seconds, which helped her finish fourth overall in barrel racing. Hillman is ranked No. 6 in the WPRA’s barrel racing world standings and is on pace to qualify for the 2020 NFR.
Wyatt Casper of Pampa clinched the saddle bronc riding title at the Burlington, Colorado, rodeo with an 82 aboard a bronc named Klingon, which is owned by Rocky Mountain Rodeo. Casper also tied for sixth in Sidney, Iowa, with an 82. Casper is ranked No.1 in the PRCA’s 2020 saddle bronc riding world standings.
Shad Mayfield, a 2019 National Finals Rodeo qualifier from Clovis, New Mexico, tied for first in the tie-down roping first round in Dodge City with an 8.1. Mayfield is ranked No. 1 in the PRCA’s 2020 tie-down roping world title race.
Circuit Finals rescheduled
The PRCA’s Ram National Circuit Finals Rodeo has been moved to Greeley, Colorado, and it’s scheduled for Sept. 10-13, according to prorodeo.com . The rodeo originally was scheduled in April in Kissimmee, Florida, but was cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns. The 2020 RAM NCFR will feature more than 200 contestants from each of the 12 U.S. circuits plus Canada and Mexico. They will compete for $500,000 in prize money. The PRCA Texas Circuit, which traditionally conducts its annual finals in Waco in early January, is among the 12 U.S. geographic regions that will send contestants to the Greeley-based RNCFR.
PBR update
The Professional Bull Riders’ Unleash The Beast, the association’s top tier tour, is scheduled to stop at the Lazy E Arena near Guthrie, Oklahoma, on Aug. 14-15. A World Champions Rodeo Alliance performance also is scheduled in conjunction with the PBR’s UTB performance on Aug. 15.
The PBR also has scheduled a tour stop in Fort Worth, Texas. The UTB show is scheduled for Aug. 29-30 at Dickies Arena. For more information, visit pbr.com .
Brett Hoffman, a Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame member, has reported on rodeos and horse shows for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for more than 35 years. Email him at bchoffman777@earthlink.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.