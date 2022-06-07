Local student qualifies for Texas High School Rodeo State Finals

WEATHERFORD — Weatherford native Savannah Letson will be traveling to Abilene June 6-11 to compete in the Texas High School Rodeo Association State Finals.
The state finals rodeo is an annual, week-long event where high school students across Texas and surrounding states come and compete.
Contestants compete in rodeos throughout the year in one of 10 regions across the state. At the last rodeo of regional level competition, the top 10 competitors in each event are announced. These contestants are then given the opportunity to represent their region on the state level at the THSRA state finals.
Letson, a Weatherford High School senior and THSRA Region 3 member, will be competing on the state level in the pole bending event.
“I’m so excited for this opportunity and it proves to me that hard work pays off. It took a lot of practice and building muscle memory so I could stay consistent at every rodeo,” she said. “I work to keep my horse in shape and trust him to do the job he loves.”
Letson will be competing in the pole bending Monday, June 6 and Thursday, June 9.
Texas High School Rodeo Association is making history this year by adding an unprecedented $100,000 in added money. This will give contestants the largest payout ever of $244,000. Letson will also have a chance to win her part of $72,000 in first-class awards.
Rodeo performances, as well as other events held throughout the week, are open to the public and begin each morning at 8 a.m. and then again in the afternoon at 2 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the gates. Updates, highlights and winners will be posted to the THSRA Facebook and Instagram pages regularly throughout the week.
The association will have the privilege to award over $150,000 at the finals, which brings the total amount in statewide scholarship given to over $300,000. Contestants compete for numerous awards, scholarships and the coveted honor of representing the state at the National High School Finals Rodeo held each July in Gillette, WY.
For additional information visit www.thsra.org or contact Holly DeLaune at delaune.holly@gmail.com.
