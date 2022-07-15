The Mach 1 track team has been around in Weatherford for the last 28 years. Never have they accomplished in their history what they just accomplished heading into the National Junior Olympics.
The club recently qualified 16 runners for the big event out of the 26 runners that entered, when they usually have nine qualify on average.
The program is coached by Lupe Torres, who was a runner for the club when he was of age.
“We have a mix of new kids and it is pretty hard for a new kid to make it to nationals. The majority of the 16 are new ones and that says a lot about the hard work that they put in,” Torres said. “We usually qualify about nine or 10 on average, so this year was a pretty outstanding performance overall.
“We actually broke the club record because we had multiple winners on different events.”
Qualifier Gannon Dolan knows that he has to give credit where credit is due for the position of success that he is in.
“I recognize that it is not really what I do ultimately, my coaches have a ton to do about it,” Dolan said. “Just a couple months ago I was a nobody, so it has been an honor to run with them, but I also know that God has a lot to do with it. He has gifted me the ability to run, so I just wanted to do that.”
Since joining Mach 1, Dolan’s running ability has improved in a few short years.
“It is amazing, I remember in sixth or seventh grade, a couple years ago, I would always get killed by Mach 1 runners,” Dolan said. “They would win all of my races and one day I was like, ‘Why are they winning all of this?’ My parents signed me up eventually and here I am at the top of the top, running with other really talented competitors. So it is a great feeling.”
Throughout the history of the program, there have been many greats, but Dolan wants to separate himself from them and make his own path within it.
“I think it is very cool to look back on other Mach 1 greats and to compare how I am doing,” Dolan said. “Obviously I want to make a name for myself, put my name at the top of the list. There is also a ton of respect that comes with that. The coaches have been doing this twice as long as I have been alive. It’s a privilege and I am thankful to be a part of it.”
Josh Fink, one of the youngest runners for Mach 1, enjoys being a part of the program, especially since he has a national championship in his sights.
“To be a part of Mach 1 is a great thing to know, because you have been apart of great runners for the last 28 years,” Fink said. “You are one of the great legacies if you are a national champion.”
Mach 1 is a very friendly and team oriented club that pushes people to succeed, he added.
“To be a part of this great legacy of Mach 1,” Fink said. “They have good people here, they are kind, everyone here is good friends and a team.”
Word of mouth is a powerful advising tool, especially when it comes from a runner about a club they are in.
“It is going strong and even getting stronger as the years go by because the word of mouth gets out and the reputation precedes itself,” Torres said. “The kids hear from the other kids and they want to run for us.”
The National Junior Olympics will be held over in Greensboro North Carolina the first week of August.
