May wins Coach of the Year, others honored on all-conference list

Weatherford College took half of the top individual awards and had multiple honorees on the 2022 Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference/Region V North volleyball awards list released this week.
WC's Kailee May won the Coach of the Year Award. May led the inaugural WC team to a 21-8 overall record and the NTJCAC championship in her first season as a collegiate head coach.
Abby Folsom earned the Setter of the Year Award. The freshman from Denton finished seventh in the nation in assists per set with 10.36. Folsom was 23rd in the country in total assists with 932.
Meagan Ledbetter is the Newcomer of the Year. The Azle High School graduate averaged 3.2 digs per set, 2.82 kills per set and 0.41 service aces per set.
In addition to Folsom and Ledbetter, Selany Puente earned first team All-Conference/All-Region V North honors. Puente, a freshman from the Dominican Republic, was 13th in the nation in hitting percentage at .336.
Second team honorees included Isabela Moore and Brooke McHale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.