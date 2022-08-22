McElroys turn Peaster football into a family affair

PEASTER — Football at Peaster High School is a family affair, as Head Coach Gary McElroy has both of his sons in his program.
This season will be his oldest, Gunner's, third year starting for his father at quarterback, while younger brother Gannon, a sophomore, is waiting in the wings for his turn to lead the Peaster Greyhounds.
Gary McElroy has had the opportunity to coach Gunner for the last three years, whereas many dads do not get that opportunity.
“To coach him is just a gift for me,” McElroy said. “Gunner is very easy to coach. He is intelligent and athletic. He understands what we want to do, how to play that position at a high level and our offense.”
McElroy always had the plan in his mind that he wanted to coach his sons when they got to high school.
“I didn’t coach my sons when they were little in youth sports because I wanted to wait until they got into high school to coach them,” McElroy said. “So, with him getting into high school has been a dream of mine to coach my son.”
While he knows he has a job to do, McElroy is still the nervous parent of a football player.
“If they are on defense, then I get to observe,” McElroy said. “I am watching our team, but I also have the opportunity to watch my kid perform. I am nervous, not fearful or anything, but I am just anxious for them to do well and that they will stay safe.”
Gunner has had his dad helping him throughout his athletic life.
“It is all that I have known. When I was in middle school, if I needed help with problems, Dad could tell me what to do, and then if I needed to, I could go and talk to him about it, or we would watch the film at home,” he said.
Being the coach’s son has not distracted Gunner in any way.
“I go out there and try to play and have fun,” the senior said. “I don’t think about it when I am out there, but it is in the back of my mind.”
When it is time to go home, the McElroys know to turn football mode off.
“Most of the time, we leave it here,” Gunner said. “Dad is a normal person at home, sometimes football might get brought home, but it mostly stays here.”
As the younger sibling, Gannon has a high bar set for him in Gunner’s shadow.
“Being the younger brother, there is more stress for me since I have more to look up to with my brother being the starting quarterback and safety,” the youngest said. “So I know I have to be the next thing for this team after my brother.”
