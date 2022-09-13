McHale wins WC's first volleyball Player of the Week award

The Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference named Weatherford College freshman Brooke McHale one of two Players of the Week for Aug. 28 to Sept. 3. She is the first weekly conference volleyball award winner in WC history.
The 5-foot-8-inch hitter from Plano had 14 kills on 20 attempts with only one error against No. 17 Tyler Junior College. She also added three aces in that match.
For the week, McHale averaged 3.3 kills per set with a hitting percentage of .324 over six matches. WC went 5-1 during that week.
McHale shares the award with Jade Smith of Temple College.
