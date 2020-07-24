Millsap runner headed east

Chris Mizeski, a cross country runner who graduated from Millsap High School in June, signed a national letter of intent to attend Dallas Christian College on a track scholarship Thursday.
Superintendent Deann Lee, Athletic Director Jake Johnson, track Coach Victor Pyle and Mizeski’s family attended the small ceremony held under shade trees on the high school campus. Pyle said Mizeski earned his scholarship through a dogged work ethic.
“He is one of the most dedicated athletes I have ever coached,” Pyle said. “No one works harder than he does from any sport.”
Mizeski began running cross country during his freshman year to stay in shape for basketball but grew to love the long runs.
“This became the sport I wanted to excel in,” Mizeski said.
