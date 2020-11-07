Mineral Wells native earns top golf pro award

Mineral Wells native Ronny Glanton has been named the country best golf pro by the Professional Golfers’ Association of America. The award recognizes strong leadership, moral character and a substantial record of service to the game of golf.
“You never expect to win an award like this,” Glanton said.
The award is determined each year by the association’s 29,000 members.
“To be recognized by your peers is the ultimate honor,” he said.
Glanton has served as the pro at Sherrill Park Golf Course in Richardson, Texas, and been a member of the golf pro association for 35 years. He graduated from Mineral Wells High School in 1978 and was inducted into its Athletic Hall of Fame in 2007.
“Mineral Wells was a great place to grow up because it’s a small town and you knew everyone who played golf in town,” he said. “As a young player growing up there, I had so many mentors who encouraged me and helped me become a good player. My father, Bobby, led the way.”
