The Mineral Wells Parks and Recreation Advisory Board recently honored the city of Mineral Wells’ 2021 Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Male and Female Athletes of the Year Nov. 10.
Tristan Gray was selected as the 2021 Mineral Wells Male T.A.A.F. Athlete of the Year for his accomplishments in track and field and Regan Ritthaler was selected as the 2021 Mineral Wells Female T.A.A.F. Athlete of the Year for her accomplishments with the Mineral Wells Swim Team.
