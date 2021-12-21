MW martial arts school brings home state championships

MINERAL WELLS — The Zee’s TaeKwonDo martial arts school competed in the Amateur Organization of Karate 2021 State Championships Dec. 10 and 11 in Dallas. Under the instruction of Master Zedrick Burns, the students brought home 10 AOK State Championships as well as many other awards.
The students earned points throughout the year to qualify for the state championships, which were awarded in different age groups and skill levels. Zee’s TKD had students as young as 5 competing and showing their skills in open hand forms, weapons forms, self-defense, summer camp and sparring.
Burns has been instructing martial arts for over 40 years and has been in Mineral Wells for 10 years.
Zee’s TKD is located in the Brazos Mall (2801 Hwy 180 E. Suite #14, Mineral Wells). Aside from taekwondo, Zee’s offers gymnastics, kickboxing, self-defenseand cardio classes. For more information, call 972-999-3795 or email zeestkd@yahoo.com.
