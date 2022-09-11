National title winner joins Coyotes as new tennis coach

Weatherford College welcomes Mitch Vechione as its new tennis coach.
Vechione has a Bachelor of Business Administration from Southwestern Christian University in Oklahoma and an Associate in Science from Seminole State College.
“I was beyond excited to get the call from WC to be the new head tennis coach,” Vechione said. “JUCO is where I belong, and I’m looking forward to laying down some roots in Weatherford. I’ll do everything I can to help these student/athletes both in the classroom as well as on the court for years to come.”
For the past two years he was the head tennis coach at Seward Community College for both their women’s and men’s teams. The men’s team won the NJCAA national championship in 2022 and the women’s team took the Region IV championship.
Prior to Seward, Vechione coached tennis at New Mexico Military Institute, Tennis West El Paso and Western New Mexico University.
When not on the tennis court, you can find him in the gym or on the golf course.
“We are very fortunate to have someone so qualified and committed to the advancement of our tennis program at WC,” said athletic director Bob McKinley.
WC currently fields a women’s tennis team, which finished eighth at the 2022 NJCAA National Tournament in May. The college is scheduled to add men’s tennis in the fall of 2023.
