NFLer to headline MW Youth Football Camp

Incoming Pre-K through sixth graders in Mineral Wells will have the opportunity to get some expert advice when it comes to the gridiron.
The Mineral Wells Youth Sports Association and Mineral Wells ISD are teaming up for a youth football camp featuring Mineral Wells native and Miami Dolphin Adrian Colbert next month.
The camp will be held July 20 from 6-9 p.m. at Ram Stadium. The cost per camper is $15, and registration must be completed and fees paid by July 15.
Colbert, a two-time all-district standout for the Rams, played at the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Miami before being drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2017 NFL draft.
To register, visit Mineralwellsisd.store.rankonesport.com/camp/list. For questions, email gperry@mwisd.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.