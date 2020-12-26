Not your ordinary Rangers cap

The Texas Rangers came through in a clutch yet again for a Weatherford man who has seen his share of tough times.
A year ago, Brock Hibbs wrote an email to the team asking for a cap. Hibbs, 40, explained how he suffered brain damage after an epileptic seizure as a young man, and lost almost all of his hearing as a child, but still managed to graduate from Peaster High in 1998 and has attended Weatherford College. The Rangers sent him a cap for free.
Not long ago, Hibbs sent another letter to the team saying “something happened” to his other cap and “could you possibly please send me another one?”
The team responded by describing Hibbs as “inspirational” and thanking him for his support. Not long afterward, a package arrived containing a new cap.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.