Stepping back does not have to mean stepping away.
Case in point, Weatherford College softball player Anna O’Connor. After five years away from the game she loves she made a bold decision to return and play in college.
And not just any college — Weatherford, one of the most respected programs to be found. If you’re going to be a Coyote and play for coach Haylee Williams’ program, you’d better bring something to the table.
“My first college experience wasn’t exactly a pleasant experience so, I never really got an opportunity to hang up my cleats on my own terms,” O’Connor said. “I thought to myself, ‘I dedicated my entire life to softball and I couldn’t have my journey end the way that it, did so why not give it another shot?’”
And here she is, doing exactly that and helping the Coyotes to another successful season. At the time this article was written, WC was 9-4 overall and, albeit in limited action, she was batting .323 with a pair of doubles, five RBI and nine walks.
“Anna has been a huge asset for us as a leader,” Williams said. “She has done a great job keeping everyone focused on the big picture and keeping the team chemistry strong. She has also been a big contributor for us on the field as well.”
O’Connor admitted coming back was anything but an easy task.
“I was extremely out of shape and a lot of the people I spoke to about coming back to the game didn’t think that I could do it,” said O’Connor, who is officially a freshman.
“As funny as this sounds, yes I’m considered a freshman,” she said with a laugh.
But she was watching the Coyotes in their 2020-2021 season and approached assistant coach Mackenzie Bay. O’Connor told her how much she wished she was out on the field.
“Coach Bay then looked at me and said, ‘Well, then do it, what’s stopping you?’” O’Connor said. “I actually didn’t think it was possible, but after reviewing my eligibility status, Coach Williams basically made my dream a reality.”
So, O’Connor proceeded to get back into playing shape, determined more than ever to end her softball chapter on her own terms.
“Now I’m a Coyote and I wouldn’t change it for anything. The hardest part about coming back so far has been trying to understand that I have been out of the game for quite some time, and I’m not the same player I was when my career paused,” she said. “I tell my dad all the time that mentally I feel like I’m twice the player I ever was but physically I feel like I’m half the player I was.
“That challenge is a day-to-day grind, but my sisters didn’t let me quit. They push me through early morning workouts and conditioning testing and never let me lose sight of my end goal. I can honestly say that without these girls wearing these jerseys alongside of me I wouldn’t be where I am today.”
Though she wasn’t playing, O’Connor was still around the game during the hiatus. She coached a 16-Under team with a former teammate from Arlington Martin and even coached her younger brother’s 16-under baseball team.
“Even though I parted ways with softball as a player I just couldn’t stay away from the game completely I just love it too much,” she said.
Oh, and she became an EMT. After all, if not playing softball, it was time to get focused on a career. Now, however, her focus is on being a student-athlete once again.
“This decision to come back was probably the best decision I ever made,” she said. “That game day feeling never goes away, no matter how old you are. I still get butterflies and the excitement takes over a little sometimes, but that feeling is irreplaceable.
“I think the ultimate reward to me is being able to be an older role model for my teammates and being able to give them advice, not only with softball but through life as well. No matter what age, how long you’ve been away from something and no matter how many people tell you that you shouldn’t do it or you wouldn’t make it, chase your dreams.”
O’Connor and her younger brother are extremely close, so the example she is setting for him is especially important, she stressed.
“As his role model it’s my job to show him that you can’t ever let people take away your dreams. As my dad tells us all the time, you have to make your own luck, and if you work hard enough and sacrifice enough and put in the extra work when no one is watching you can do anything you want in this beautiful life.”
The student part of her return has her majoring in fire science. And now that she’s back, she’s taking it a day at a time. Talk about the next level happens, of course, but for now she’s enjoying this level.
“I’m trying to take this semester day-by-day and game-by-game. I’m trying to enjoy the little moments that I didn’t get to the first time,” she said. “Sometimes as student-athletes we get so caught up working towards the future we don’t really get to enjoy the moments you share with your team that you’ll remember forever.”
Moments that not so long ago she thought were gone forever.
