Below is one in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.
Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Weatherford High School baseball’s Colten Welch.
Question: What has the opportunity to play baseball afforded you in life?
Answer: Baseball is an opportunity. Many kids grow up dreaming to play in the bigs with their favorite players, myself included. We all grew up hoping that one day we could step on the major league field only to hit a home run in front of our fans, friends, and family.
Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?
A: I myself however plan to seek a further future in Civil Engineering.
Q: As a student-athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regard to getting through this experience?
A: Unfortunately due to COVID-19 my last time stepping on the baseball diamond was cut short and never concluded with closure as I never got to experience an expected last game such as senior night or even a playoff game. Although that idea will follow me for the rest of my life, baseball will never leave. I’ll always have baseball to look back to with friends that I will never forget throughout high school and all the memories that couldn’t be overlooked. Baseball gave me and outlook through all the challenges I faced in life and let me be myself rather than someone I was expected to be. I couldn’t thank my friends, coaches, and baseball enough.
