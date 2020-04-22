Below is one in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.
Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Brock High School softball’s Hailey Blankenship.
Question: What has the opportunity to play baseball afforded you in life?
Answer: Softball has been a big part of my life. I have been playing softball since I was 5 years old. I started off playing in California where I made varsity as a freshman and continued to play. Halfway through my junior year I moved to Texas and transferred from Wheatland Union High School to Brock High School. Where I continued my softball career and attended my first state game. Softball has made a huge impact on my life and has taught me many things. Here are a few: teamwork on and off the field, discipline, respect, communication, hard work and dedication. It has brought me many friendships and memories that I will forever treasure. It has taught me how to love unconditionally.
Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?
A: In December I finally made the decision to verbally commit to LeTourneau University after a year of getting to know the coach and the program and what they have to offer me. I am going to not only further my softball career for four more years but further my education there as well were I will work for my civil engineering degree.
Q: As a student-athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regard to getting through this experience?
A: Although COVID-19 has interrupted my signing, I still have hope to get to go back to school and finish out our season with however it plays out, have what all seniors look forward to “Senior Night” and my signing. Proverbs 23:18 states, “Surely there is a future, and your hope will not be cut off.” This verse has been a big part of my quarantine and it has not only helped me through the emotions I have of my senior year being taken away but other emotions as well.
I’d personally like to thank all my teammates past, present and future for being apart of these memories and most importantly all of my coaches for teaching and believing in me.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.