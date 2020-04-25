Below is one in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.
Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Poolville High School baseball’s Nate Gammill
Question: What has the opportunity to play baseball afforded you in life?
Answer: The opportunity to play baseball has given me a lot in life. It has made me a better person, and it’s also helped me understand how to get along with some of my close friends that I call my brothers.
Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?
A: I have gotten a few offers to go play but I have decided to go into the pipeline.
Q: As a student-athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regard to getting through this experience?
A: I think that the COVID-19 is ruining my senior year but we can all turn it around and do things on our own to keep us in shape and ready for the college opportunities that some may have.
