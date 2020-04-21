Below is one in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.
Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Weatherford High School
baseball’s Tanner Thompson.
Question: What has the opportunity to play baseball afforded you in life?
Answer: It gave me a great place to make friends whether it was for school or when I was younger or whether is was playing select.
Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?
A: I do plan on trying to play for the next level and if I were to play at the next level it would be an experience that no young adult would ever forget … the family you make in college, the relationships you build.
Q: As a student-athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regard to getting through this experience?
A: The best mentality we as seniors can have it to just say let’s continue to work and build for our next level.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.