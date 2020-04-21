Tanner Thompson, WHS baseball

 Weatherford High School baseball’s Tanner Thompson shared his thoughts on his final season, the impact of COVID-19 and his future plans.

Below is one in a series called Parker County Senior Spotlights, which highlights local spring-sport athletes whose final year of high school athletics has been affected by closures stemming from the COVID-19 virus.

Today’s Senior Spotlight is on Weatherford High School

baseball’s Tanner Thompson.

Question: What has the opportunity to play baseball afforded you in life?

Answer: It gave me a great place to make friends whether it was for school or when I was younger or whether is was playing select.

Q: What are your thoughts on playing at the next level?

A: I do plan on trying to play for the next level and if I were to play at the next level it would be an experience that no young adult would ever forget … the family you make in college, the relationships you build.

Q: As a student-athlete whose final high school season has been affected by COVID-19, what is your mentality in regard to getting through this experience?

A: The best mentality we as seniors can have it to just say let’s continue to work and build for our next level.

