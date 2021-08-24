'Peach Bowl' to kick off Friday night lights

WEATHERFORD — In what feels to be a long time coming, high school football is back.
Unlike last year, where COVID-19 wreaked havoc on scheduling, this year’s teams from Parker and Palo Pinto counties have a full schedule and get underway beginning Friday.
Situated about 15 miles from each other, Weatherford and Aledo are set to clash at Bearcat Stadium, with kickoff beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Last year’s contest was held at Globe Life Park and the backdrop might be a little different this time around, the atmosphere between both team’s crowds should remain high.
Aledo topped Weatherford, 70-7 in 2020, but the Roos are under new leadership now with Head Coach Aubrey Sims.
Here’s the remaining Friday night schedule:
Mineral Wells @
Castleberry
The Rams travel to Fort Worth for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
Springtown vs. Glen Rose
The Porcupines play host to the out-of-towners, with kick-off slated for 7 p.m.
Millsap @
Bruceville-Eddy
The Bulldogs will take a length ride down south of Waco for a 7:30 p.m. start time.
Peaster vs. Trinity Christian
Both Parker County teams get to stay within their boundary, with a 7:30 p.m. kick-off in Peaster.
Brock @ Bushland
The Eagles will pay a visit to Childress, taking on Bushland at 7:30 p.m.
Santo @ Rio Vista
The Wildcats will have their first road test, with the away game beginning at 7 p.m.
Perrin-Whitt @
Gold-Burg
The Pirates will travel to Bowie for a 7:30 p.m. start time.
Gordon @ O’Donnell
The Longhorns will take a trip to the wild west for an 8 p.m. kick-off. This game will be played Saturday, Aug. 28.
Strawn @ White Deer
The Greyhounds are hitting the road, with an 8 p.m. kick-off scheduled.
Weatherford Christian @ Central Texas Christian
The Lions prepare for an away game in Temple, with kick-off set for 7 p.m.
The Community Christian Warriors have an off week, with their first game scheduled for Sept. 3.
