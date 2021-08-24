'Peach Bowl' to kick off Friday night lights

The Weatherford Roos will be looking for payback against the Aledo Bearcats. Aledo won last year’s contest 70-7. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. at Aledo High School.

WEATHERFORD — In what feels to be a long time coming, high school football is back.

Unlike last year, where COVID-19 wreaked havoc on scheduling, this year’s teams from Parker and Palo Pinto counties have a full schedule and get underway beginning Friday.

Situated about 15 miles from each other, Weatherford and Aledo are set to clash at Bearcat Stadium, with kickoff beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Last year’s contest was held at Globe Life Park and the backdrop might be a little different this time around, the atmosphere between both team’s crowds should remain high. 

Aledo topped Weatherford, 70-7 in 2020, but the Roos are under new leadership now with Head Coach Aubrey Sims.

Here’s the remaining Friday night schedule:

Mineral Wells @

Castleberry

The Rams travel to Fort Worth for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Springtown vs. Glen Rose

The Porcupines play host to the out-of-towners, with kick-off slated for 7 p.m.

Millsap @

Bruceville-Eddy

The Bulldogs will take a length ride down south of Waco for a 7:30 p.m. start time.

Peaster vs. Trinity Christian

Both Parker County teams get to stay within their boundary, with a 7:30 p.m. kick-off in Peaster.

Brock @ Bushland

The Eagles will pay a visit to Childress, taking on Bushland at 7:30 p.m.

Santo @ Rio Vista

The Wildcats will have their first road test, with the away game beginning at 7 p.m.

Perrin-Whitt @

Gold-Burg

The Pirates will travel to Bowie for a 7:30 p.m. start time.

Gordon @ O’Donnell

The Longhorns will take a trip to the wild west for an 8 p.m. kick-off. This game will be played Saturday, Aug. 28.

Strawn @ White Deer

The Greyhounds are hitting the road, with an 8 p.m. kick-off scheduled.

Weatherford Christian @ Central Texas Christian

The Lions prepare for an away game in Temple, with kick-off set for 7 p.m.

The Community Christian Warriors have an off week, with their first game scheduled for Sept. 3.

