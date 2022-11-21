Three out of four local teams withstood the area gauntlet last week.
Aledo, Brock and Gordon earned themselves some Thanksgiving competition and a chance to bring home a regional quarterfinal crown.
The Santo Wildcats lost a hard-fought battle last week to Wink, ending their season with an overall record of 10-2, but three local teams still remain in the fight.
Aledo (10-2) vs. Midlothian (12-0)
When: 6 p.m. Friday at Midlothian ISD Stadium
Players to watch: RB Hawk Patrick-Daniels, QB Hauss Hejny and OLB/RB Davhon Keys.
Game notes: The Bearcats are coming off a dominating show of defense in their win 45-21 against Lubbock Cooper last week in Sweetwater.
Aledo also showed why it’s offense is tough to stop in the two-headed monster of dual quarterbacks Brant Hayden and Hauss Hejny. Last week, it was the Hejny show, as the junior scored twice with his legs and another threw the air.
The Bearcats will look to knock off the undefeated Panthers, who have the advantage of playing on their home turf.
Brock (8-4) vs. Bushland (11-1)
When: 2 p.m. Friday at Vernon
Players to watch: QB Tyler Moody, RB Brett Tutter and WR Carson Finney.
Game notes: The Brock Eagles are peaking right when they need to, and put on a show last week in a runaway 57-20 win over Muleshoe. Brock did the bulk of its damage in the second quarter, scoring 28 unanswered points.
The Eagles’ ground game was superb, netting more than 350 yards and five touchdowns.
Bushland put up 21 points of its own in the second half last week, on the way to a 28-10 win over Jim Ned.
Gordon (12-0) vs. Abbott (12-0)
When: 6 p.m. Friday at Hico
Players to watch: RB Stryker Reed, QB Riley Reed, MLB Whit Fuller and MLB Juan Cabrera.
Game notes: The Gordon Longhorns may be young, but they showed last week that they’ve got ice in their veins. The Horns faced their stiffest competition yet last week, but overcame a late deficit to beat Blum for the area title.
The Reed combination has been crucial to putting points on the board, and Gordon will need its offense — and defense — to be firing on all cylinders as they take on an undefeated Abbott team, which put up 58 points on Union Hill last week.
