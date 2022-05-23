As the playoffs continue on, three of five remaining local teams will battle on after last week.
After trailing 2-0 going into the bottom of the second inning, the Aledo Ladycats would wake up and score four runs in that inning on their way to a series clinching 7-3 win Friday over Wylie to move on to the regional final. There, they will face Lubbock Monterey for the right to go to state.
Game 1 is Thursday at 3 p.m. at Abilene Christian, with Game 2 Friday at 10 a.m. and Game 3, if necessary, 30 minutes following Game 2. Tickets are $5 at the gate and those 12 and under get in free.
The Brock Eagles baseball program took down the Holliday Eagles in their doubleheader on Saturday, 10-0 and 13-1, to keep their season rolling with a matchup with Idalou in the regional finals.
Game 1 is Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Midland's Christensen Field with Game 2 at 7 p.m. Game 3, if necessary, will be played Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Abilene Christian.
The Aledo Bearcats swept Burleson 4-0, and 3-0 respectively. After a lighting issue the pause of Game 1, they were able to schedule the rest of that game prior to Game 2 on their way to advancing to the regional semi finals to face off against Wylie.
The Class 5A regional semifinal begins with Game 1 Thursday at 6 p.m. at Weatherford College. Game 2 is Friday at 1 p.m. at Abilene Christian and Game 3, if necessary, is Saturday at Iowa Park.
For two other programs, their seasons come to an end. The Graford Lady Jackrabbits dropped their final game against Dodd City 8-2, while the Springtown Porcupines baseball were swept in the regional quarterfinals by the Argyle Eagles.
