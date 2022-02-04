QUADRUPLE THREAT: Bulldog footballers sign to play at collegiate level

Role models. High character. Good football players, better young men.
These are the words Millsap Athletic Director Jacob Johnson uses when describing four of his football seniors — Waylan Dunn, Lawson Nairn, Isaac Bourdelais and CJ Navarro.
The Bulldog quartet Wednesday signed individual letters of intent to further their careers and educations at the collegiate level.
“To have four guys, that’s awesome, that’s a very big group,” Johnson said. “And all four of them, showed great leadership — the leadership you want and need out of your seniors.”
Navarro, who moved to Millsap in the seventh grade, is attending Southwestern University in Georgetown.
“CJ is one of the hardest working kids I’ve ever coached,” Johnson said.
Bourdelais signed to play ball at Hardin-Simmons. The wide receiver, along with Dunn and Nairn — who led the Bulldogs at the running back and quarterback positions — have been with Johnson since his first year at Millsap, when the three were in sixth grade.
“This is something we’ve been building together and it was special to have the year we had,” Johnson said. “All four were major, major contributors to our offense.
“The last two years, Millsap, at 3A-Division II, has had the No. 1 offense in the state of Texas.”
This year, the Bulldogs’ tenacity paid off, as Millsap fought its way through the second half of the season, ending district on a three-game win streak to clinch second place and a playoff berth.
Their 36-32 bi-district championship win over Henrietta in mid-November broke a 22-year drought for the program, and the Bulldogs finished with an overall 6-6 record after an area-round loss to No. 2 Gunter.
Both Dunn and Nairn will be teammates once again in Missouri on the campus of Southwest Baptist University — the same college Johnson played for alongside the now-Bearcats’ Head Coach Robert Clardy.
“That’s fun for me to get to be a small part of, but to watch them go and pursue their dreams, it’s exciting. Their lives are just getting started,” Johnson said. “And it’s a big deal for the younger guys too.”
The coach described the “ripple effect,” as Millsap has steadily watched several of athletes sign on at the college level to play football, including two last year.
Asked if there’s any advice Johnson would offer his outgoing seniors? Have a humble attitude.
“It’s a low man on the totem pole mindset,” he said. “When you get to college, everybody was the star of their school. You’ve got to be ready to work to earn your opportunity.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.