A host of talented girls’ basketball teams will take the court next week as they begin their runs for a state title.
The Aledo Ladycats (11-15) will face a 29-4 Lake Dallas team in Haltom City Monday.
Tipoff, set for 6 p.m. will be at the W.G. Thomas Coliseum.
The 31-4 Peaster Lady Hounds, looking to extend their 27-game win streak, take on Breckenridge (20-14) in Monday’s bi-district matchup.
The game will be played at Mineral Wells High School with a start time of 7:30 p.m.
The Brock Lady Eagles (19-13) battle Bowie (13-20) at 7 p.m. Monday at Boyd High School.
Gordon’s Lady Longhorns (20-10) will look to get a bi-district victory over Iredell (19-9) when the two face off at 6 p.m. Monday at Deleon High School.
The Millsap Lady Bulldogs (14-10) will tip off Tuesday against Holliday (25-5) with a start time of 6 p.m. at Graham High School.
The 21-7 Graford Lady Rabbits are also playoff bound, and will face Midway Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Chico High School..
The Poolville Lady Monarchs, after clinching third in district, were scheduled to play DeLeon in Lipan Friday night.
