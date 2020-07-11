Robinson to lead AHS boys' head basketball

J.D. Robinson was named the new head boys basketball coach at Aledo High School. Robinson has been the associate head coach at AHS for the past year.
“J.D. has worked hard and played a huge role in building the basketball culture at Aledo High School over the past year,” Aledo ISD Athletic Director Steve Wood said. “Having that continuity for our players is very important right now, and J.D. will be excellent in continuing the momentum that has started.”
Before arriving in Aledo, Robinson was the first head boys basketball coach at Benbrook High School in Fort Worth ISD, building the program from the ground up and then leading the team to the school’s first-ever playoff appearance. Robinson, a Mineral Wells native, was at Benbrook High School from 2014 to 2019. Beginning in 2009, Robinson spent five years at Byron Nelson High School in the Northwest ISD as varsity boys basketball assistant. During his five years at Byron Nelson, the team won two district championships and had four playoff appearances, including a trip to the regional finals in 2012. Prior to that, Robinson was the director of men’s basketball operations at Tarleton State University for a year and a half.
Robinson, who is taking over after former head coach Jamon Copeland departed AHS for Ave Maria University in Florida, helped the Bearcats finish 16-15 and as the runner up in District 4-5A during the 2019-2020 season.
Robinson graduated from Tarleton State University, where he played basketball and helped lead the team to two Lone Star Conference championships, two regional championships, two Elite Eights and one Final Four.
“I am so excited and grateful for the opportunity to continue building and growing our basketball culture here at Aledo,” Robinson said. “My family and I have absolutely loved being a part of this community and we also share the value of hard work paying off.
“Our guys will continue to work at being the best versions of themselves that they can possibly be on the basketball floor and in their life. “I am completely humbled and thrilled to be a Bearcat!”
