Rushing joins CCS as head football coach

Community Christian School welcomed local 6-man football coaching legend Gary Rushing, who has over 180 career wins to his name, to lead their program.
Rushing moves over to CCCS after spending the last 12 years leading the Azle Christian Crusaders, where he won four state championships and led his team to runner-up five times.
He also won a state championship in basketball with the Crusaders as well.
Rushing replaces Coach Bryan Horton, who is set to become an assistant coach for Rushing.
It was a perfect situation that happened to open up just in time with Community Christian.
“I have always been really good friends with AD Brian Rodericks,” Rushing said. “We work good together and I knew that if he is there and he is happy, then it could work the same for me.”
Rushing was not only chosen for this position due to his winning pedigree, but also his faith as well as his relationships with players.
“We picked Coach Rushing to lead our program because of not just his knowledge of the game of football, but because of his character as a Godly man who builds relationships with his athletes,” Rodericks said. “Ask any former player and they will tell you how much they loved playing for Coach Rushing. We are blessed to have him leading our team of young men.”
Rushing comes to CCS with 47 years of coaching experience, 26 of those being a head coach at different schools as well as an offensive coordinator.
He was a part of 130 wins in his time as the offensive coordinator for Springtown High School.
Rushing also was the head coach for Azle High School, where in eight years of leading the program he took the team to four playoff appearances to go along with two district championships.
Even though Rushing stepped down from being the head coach at Azle Christian, he didn’t see it as a retirement.
“I never wanted to retire,” Rushing said. “I just thought it was time for me to step down at Azle Christian School. I had been there a long time. Even though we had a winning season last year, but we lost in the first round of the playoffs in a game that I thought we should’ve won, and the year before we lost in the state championship game, a game which I thought we should’ve won. As a coach, those are hard to take, and it just felt like now was a good time to step down, and low and behold, Community started calling me and it just worked out.”
He is taking the beginning of his tenure with the Warriors slowly and methodically to understand what fits his new team best.
“Right now we haven’t set goals,” he said. “Right now we are trying to learn the offense and the defense, and we are playing summer ball and trying to get better every time we play. It is not a good time to set goals right now when I barely know them. We don’t have a lot of players, but I am hopeful that we pick up more players as the summer goes by. We are learning each other and an offense and defense that fits us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.