A new era is starting for Mineral Wells Rams basketball as Lance Wright brings 24 years of coaching experience, eight as a head coach, to the program.
During his coaching career, his teams captured seven district titles, two state tournament appearances, and 14 postseason tournament appearances. Wright looks to improve a program that last made it to the postseason in 2017, with three district wins over the last two years.
There is an understanding between Wright and the team that it will be a tough first year, but it will not last long.
“I have told the kids that a lot of times when a new coach comes in and is taking over a team that has been struggling a while, which they had been for about five or six years, your first thought is ‘hey man, this is going to be tough the first year’., Let me just get my system in and then let’s start seeing what happens our second year,” he said.
When the Mineral Wells position opened up, it seemed like the perfect situation for Wright.
“I started looking at some film and liked what I saw out of some of the kids,” he said. “You have a mixture of fundamental kids and athletes. That mixture lets you do a few more things on the court.”
While Wright will take care of the players, he is not afraid to discipline.
“I will always put the kids first before anything, but I will coach them,” he said. “I am big on discipline and doing things right. I believe that stuff carries over when they graduate and leave high school.”
Wright is hopeful that once the team learns how to be disciplined, they will start winning games along the way.
“We need to start to learn while taking responsibility and getting that discipline in, and hopefully, we are winning basketball games along the way,” he said.
Wright already sees potential with the type of players on the roster, and is optimistic they could be a special team in year one.
“Being around these kids, I’ve told them that I think we can compete and do some things this first year, and most of the time, it is not normal when you are taking on a program that hasn’t been very good,” he said. “I see some good things in these kids. We have some bigs, which will allow us to play some post basketball, even if it is old school.”
What stood out for the administration for Mineral Wells was not only the fact that Wright led multiple teams to the playoffs but that he is certified to teach in different areas.
“Most importantly, Coach Wright has a history of taking teams that were not very competitive and having marked improvement quickly,” Athletic Director Seth Hobbs said. “We have struggled the last few years in basketball, and a coach with a track record of turning a program around was attractive to us.”
