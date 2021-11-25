USA Softball Hall of Fame honoree Leah O'Brien-Amico will speak to interested players, parents and others at Weatherford College's Stuart Field on Sunday, Nov. 28.
O'Brien-Amico won three national championships as an All-American with the University of Arizona and earned three Olympic gold medals with Team USA (Atlanta 1996, Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004). She is a motivational speaker and a frequent contributor on ESPN.
In addition to O'Brien-Amico, former Coyote Morgan Rackel will also speak. Rackel traveled to Tokyo this summer with the bronze-medal winning Canadian Olympic team.
The event begins at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28. For more information, contact Chris Flanagan at cflanagan@wc.edu.
