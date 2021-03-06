With the return of men’s golf on the horizon for Weatherford College, coach Jesse Speirs has signed the first recruits as he builds a team he hopes will make history.
The Coyote’s first golf team members are Sam Benson and Logan Moore, teammates from New Diana High School; and Alex Leuschner, from Big Spring High School.
Moore recently finished second in a Northern Texas PGA Junior Tour event at Cowboys Club, losing in a playoff. He shot 67 to win a one-day high school event, and he won district his sophomore year. His career-low round is 61.
In the past two years, Benson has six top-five finishes and two wins in junior events. Leuschner also has had a solid career, playing at the top of his high school team.
“I am extremely excited about this group. It’s going to be new for all of us, and we are trying to build a program from scratch,” Speirs said. “These guys all have different ways of playing the game, but they will be great teammates and can learn from each other and help each other get better.”
As for their strongest points, Speirs noted, “Logan has a lot of talent. He can bomb it off the tee and has a great attitude on the course. He hasn’t been playing golf all that long. He’s a former baseball player and has a lot of potential and ability.
“Sam has been very consistent over his career. He’s only gotten better and better every year and has a great demeanor on and off the course. He’s a grinder and an extremely hard worker.
“Alex is a very steady guy — hits it great tee to green — and has great touch around the greens. You never know what he’s shooting; great tempo and attitude.”
Speirs also said each recruit reminds him in some way of himself when he was younger.
“Which is why I’ve recruited them,” he said. “Not all these guys will be the same, but if I can get players that I see similarities in comparing to myself, drive, work ethic, talent and attitude, I think we can build something great.”
Speirs said he has not yet focused on what competition the conference and region will offer, but, he added, he’s never been one to worry about competition. He said it comes down to preparation and playing the course.
“I trust the guys I’m bringing in to represent the school, and I trust what I’ll be able to bring to the table,” he said. “And if we are all focused on the same goals, it will all fall in place.”
Speirs said he’d ideally like to put together a squad of eight or nine players.
“There are other players I’ve been talking to and I’m excited,” he said.
