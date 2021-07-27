WEATHERFORD — The Supersonic Track club is fairly new.
It was created in 2019 by Richard Searcy and his wife, Adele, as an added training program for the youth football team that Searcy coached.
The first team fielded 24 runners, and despite last year being cancelled because of COVID-19, this year’s team has taken off, nearly doubling in size from its initial year. The success matches the numbers, as Supersonic had several runners during the regional meet qualify for the TAAF State Meet, which will be held in Corpus Christi July 29-Aug. 1.
Supersonic is open to any child ages 4-18, and is a recreational club, with no tryouts necessary.
Supersonic runners that will be competing later this month include:
• Caleb Inmon, 10U - First place in regionals in the 100-meter dash, sixth in the 200 and second in the 4x400 relay.
• Carlito Richards, 10U - Third place in the 400, second place in the 4x400 relay.
• Cecilia Richards, 10U - Sixth place in the 100, third in the 400.
• Grayson Martin, 10U - Second place in shot put.
• Austin Bryd, 10U - Third place in shot put.
• Garin Martin, 10U - Fourth place in shot put.
• Sawyer Loe, 10U - Fifth place in the 800, second place in the 4x400 relay.
• Austin Young, 10U - Second place in the 4x400 relay.
• John Brady, 8U - Third place in 800.
• Cameron Allen, 12U - Fifth place in the 1600.
• Scarlett Webb, 14U - Fourth place in discus.
Both Marco Mendoza (10U) and Braylen Richards (8U) came up just short of qualifying in the long jump.
