TCA announces new girls' basketball coach

WILLOW PARK — Matt Garnett will be joining Trinity Christian Academy as the new girls’ varsity basketball coach.
Garnett began his coaching career at the high school level before moving into the collegiate ranks. During his time as the head coach at McMurry University, Garnett led McMurry to its first American Southwest Conference Championship and NCAA National Tournament appearance in over 10 years. He was also named the Conference Coach of the Year. During his tenure at Wayland, Garnett orchestrated a turnaround leading the Pioneers back to the NAIA National Tournament in both 2014 and 2015 after inheriting a team that won only nine games prior to his arrival. The 2014-15 season produced a 27-6 record and the school’s first Sooner Athletic Conference Championship in the history of the program. In 2017, while serving as the associate head coach at Texas Wesleyan University, Garnett helped the Rams win the NAIA National Championship.
Garnett is also the owner, founder and director of MGBasketball Instruction. Since MGBasketball’s inception in 2007, Garnett has developed his MGBasketball Post and Guard School camps and Fearless Shooter Academy camps that are held across the state of Texas each summer for both girls and boys. Garnett also serves as the founder and director of Hoops for Him, a non-profit organization seeking to train and equip current high school and collegiate student-athletes to become leaders within their teams and on their campuses.
“TCA is thrilled to welcome Matt Garnett as our next girls’ basketball coach,” TCA Athletic Director Bryan Marmion said. “Coach Garnett has a proven record of building programs, the ability to maximize the skills of athletes from beginners to elite college athletes, and a heart to use basketball as a Christian ministry to his players.
“We are looking forward to Coach Garnett developing a culture of excellence from our varsity team down through our elementary programs.”
Garnett said he is grateful for the opportunity to join the TCA community, with a goal to build a championship lady’s basketball program based on encouraging and challenging student-athletes to become the best version of themselves spiritually, academically, and athletically.
“[I understand] the challenge that is ahead, but I’m very excited to embrace the process of getting better each day,” he said.
Garnett and his wife, Anna, have three daughters, Faith, Grace, and Hope who will be joining the TCA family in the fall.
