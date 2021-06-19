TCA names Snow as assistant AD

WILLOW PARK — With a focus on excellence and a growing athletics program, Trinity Christian Academy is expanding its athletic department leadership with the naming of Brian Snow as assistant athletic director. Snow has been an educator for 25 years and is beginning his fifth year at Trinity as a science teacher and coach. Prior to his tenure at TCA, Snow was an educator and coach in Oklahoma for many years, including seven years spent as athletic director for Lexington, Oklahoma public schools.
“Brian’s background as an athletic director is invaluable to our program at TCA. He will oversee our game-day operations throughout the school year and lead our strength and conditioning programs,” TCA AD Joe Hamstra said. “He has high standards for our student-athletes and he will elevate our programs across the board.”
Snow sees three important roles as assistant AD.
“First, I want to assist in the continuing growth of our athletic program’s development and presence,” he said. “Second, I want to assist in the development of our student-athletes physically, mentally, and spiritually. Third, I look forward to helping our coaching staff develop their individual programs as well as bringing unity to the entire athletic program.”
Married for 10 years to Krista with a daughter going into fifth grade at TCA, Snow holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry Education and a Master of Education in Sports Administration, both from East Central University in Ada, OK. His family attends Trinity Bible Church in Willow Park. He will continue to teach chemistry and coach football.
