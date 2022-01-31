Temple wins two close games vs. WC

Both the WC Coyotes and Lady Coyotes lost closely-contested matchups against Temple College Saturday.

 Weatherford College | Special to the Weatherford Democrat

Temple College won two closely contested basketball games over Weatherford College on Saturday in Temple.

Despite 35 points from WC’s Jasmyne Robinson, Temple won the women’s game 83-81. Robinson hit five three-pointers.

Shomyra Francis added 15 points for Weatherford. Adreanna Waddle pulled down 10 rebounds.

The Lady Coyotes are 10-6 overall and 4-3 in conference play.

The men’s game also came down to the closing seconds, with the Leopards winning 84-81. The Coyotes overcame a 12-point halftime deficit to take the Leopards to the wire.

The Coyotes had four players in double-figures, led by Jayden Patcha with 17 points off the bench. Dillion Bennett scored 13 points and pulled down 14 rebounds.

Temple had five players in double-figures, led by Quenton Coleman’s 19 points.

The WC men are 11-8 overall and 2-4 in conference.

Both teams face Hill College in the Betty Jo Graber Athletic Center Wednesday night. Game times have been moved earlier to 2 and 4 p.m. because of possible icy roads later in the evening.

