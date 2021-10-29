WEATHERFORD — The Weatherford Lady Roos have accomplished a lot already.

Juniors Riess Griffith broke the school record for kills in a season, tallying more than 450, and Kate Hansen broke the record for blocks after adding her 131st.

But they aren’t done yet.

THE HUNT BEGINS: Volleyball teams enter postseason fray

Weatherford’s Riess Griffith and the Lady Roos look to extend a record season, taking on Southlake Carroll next week.

Weatherford, which clinched second place in district (12-2, 22-18) after rallying back from two games down against Chisholm Trail Tuesday, enters its bi-district playoff match next week.

The Lady Roos face a Southlake Carroll team that finished third in its district Tuesday night at Wilkerson-Greines Activities Center in Fort Worth.

The match begins at 7:30 p.m. A link to purchase tickets can be found at https://www.fwisd.org/site/Default.aspx?PageID=414.

The Peaster Lady Greys, the District 8-3A champions, will be the home team in a playoff Tuesday against Nocona.

From left, Lily Thompson and Payton Hull helped the Lady Greyhounds secure a district championship, with a bi-district game Tuesday at Bridgeport.

Peaster breezed through its district schedule, going undefeated to accumulate a 21-13 record overall.

The game begins at 6 p.m. at Bridgeport High School.

Purchase tickets online at https://www.bridgeportisd.net/onlinetickets

The Aledo Ladycats have extended an eye-popping 30-season streak of playoff contention, winning out their district at a near-pristine record of 9-1.

Their 2021 season has also been full of some individual accomplishments, including senior Mattie Gantt, a University of Texas El Paso commit, recording her 3,000th career set this year.

The Aledo Ladycats were dominant this season, and await their opponent to begin the playoffs.

Information for the Ladycats’ first playoff game was not yet available at press time.

The Brock Lady Eagles are gearing up for their bi-district match up, set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Kylie Hoster and the Brock Lady Eagles play in Bridgeport Tuesday night.

Brock, which finished second in district with a 6-2 record, will take on Bowie at Bridgeport High School.

Tickets may be purchased online only at https://www.bridgeportisd.net/onlinetickets.

The Millsap Lady Bulldogs nabbed a third place finish in their district, and will travel to Olney High School for their bi-district match.

Millsap’s Cheynne Pagan and her teammates will take on Henrietta Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Millsap takes on Henrietta at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The Strawn Lady Greyhounds have only lost seven games this season.

After finishing undefeated and district champs in District 6-1A, Strawn has a first-round playoff bye, and will take on an opponent to be determined in the area round Nov. 4-6.

The Weatherford Christian Lady Lions claimed the TAPPS 2A District 2 championship Tuesday to secure their postseason berth.

Date, time and opponent are to be determined.

The Graford Lady Jackrabbits are also playoff bound.

The Graford Lady Jackrabbits are playoff bound, with a play-in game Saturday to determine its postseason schedule.

Graford was scheduled for a play-in game against Saint Jo Friday afternoon to determine its schedule going forward.

The Perrin-Whitt Lady Pirates will play the second game in a double-header Tuesday in Olney.

The Perrin-Whitt Lady Pirates hope to be on the celebration end of a playoff game against Electra next week.

Game time against Electra is at approximately 7:30 p.m.

The Poolville Lady Monarchs will have their bi-district playoff game at 6 p.m. in Graham Tuesday.

Steleigh Stegall and the Poolville Lady Monarchs play a district tie-breaker this weekend before beginning their playoff journey.

An opponent is to be determined, as Poolville takes on Alvord Saturday at 1 p.m. in Bridgeport for a district tie-breaker. 

Tickets to that game can be purchased at https://www.bridgeportisd.net/onlinetickets.

The Springtown Porcupines were scheduled for a Friday afternoon playoff-seeding match against Argyle at Bridgeport to determine their next steps.

