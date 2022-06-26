Thursday marked the 50th anniversary of the monumental Title IX law, meant to ensure equity between men and women in education.
Signed into law back in June of 1972 by President Richard Nixon, the law forbids discrimination based on sex, extending from the classroom to employment and athletics.
It’s also led to the creation of major women’s sports in college as well as the WNBA.
“Title IX has given the girls more equal opportunities when compared to the guys,” Weatherford College AD/Women’s Basketball Head Coach Bob McKinley said. “At one time, scholarship limits weren’t controlled for total number that you get for men and for women. It is left in the respect that now there are pretty close to equal opportunities for women just like there are for guys.”
One of the pioneers to establish Title IX at Weatherford College in the form of women’s basketball is former Head Coach Betty Jo Crumm Graber, who led the creation of the women’s division of the National Junior College Athletic Association as well as the NJCAA Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, both of which came to fruition in 1975.
Among numerous honors and awards, Graber also served as a team manager for the 1984 Olympic Basketball Team that won gold, and she chaired the NJCAA’s women’s basketball committee from its inception until her retirement in 1991.
In addition to her contributions to the NJCAA board of directors, Graber was a member of the NJCAA Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s inaugural hall of fame class in 1998.
“She was one of the people to help get it going way back when it first started,” McKinley said. “She was one of the pioneers to help establish equal opportunities for women.”
Graber was elected to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame back in 1999, and recently announced as part of the 2022 NJCAA Hall of Fame class for her efforts.
Over the last 50 years, women’s collegiate sports have grown in popularity from basketball to softball, and Title IX has opened the door for the popularity to grow for these sports as well as the way they are covered.
“The fact that you can turn on the TV and see college softball on all spring is still unreal to me,” Weatherford College Softball Head Coach Haylee Williams said. “The money that has been put behind women’s sports has been unreal and has been amazing for female athletes for sure.”
The law has also allowed for more programs to be started. In 1982, when the Women’s College World Series began, there were 143 collegiate softball programs. This year, there are 286 programs in Division 1 alone, with more programs starting up in the coming years.
During the first Women’s College World Series, a total of 3,427 people attended the entire tournament, compared to this year’s attendance, which was almost four times as much at at 12,533 viewers. And that doesn’t include another 941,000 viewers who watched via television.
“It has just been amazing to see the growth once the support was there for female athletics,” Williams said. “I think female sports are at the beginning of the growth. I think that we will it double — or triple — over the next decade.”
Some of that has already begun right here at home, with Weatherford College forming its first volleyball program, set to compete in August. It will join the list of other women’s athletic programs, including basketball, softball, rodeo and tennis.
