Thiesson win men's All-Around title at Frank Phillips College Rodeo

Weatherford College's Chance Thiessen won the men's All-Around Cowboy title, tie down roping title and finished third in team roping leading the WC men's team to reserve champion status at the Frank Phillips College Rodeo this past weekend.
Thiessen clocked a 7.8 in the first round of tie down roping and came back with another 7.8 to win the finals with 15.6 on two. Trent Sorey finished second with an 8.3 and 17.2 on two. Cash Enderli finish fifth overall and Tate Thomas was ninth.
Thiessen and Darien Gonzales clocked a 6.0 in the first go of team roping and a 7.2 in the finals landing them third overall with 13.2 on two. Enderli and Zaine Mikita finished fourth overall with 17.7 on two, and Brendan Bennett and Parker Carbajal finished fifth overall with 20.4. Cash Fretwell and Jesse Hines tied for first in round one with 5.8 and finished sixth overall after a miss in the finals.
In bareback riding, Bubba Holcomb scored 70 in the first round to place sixth and came back with a 76 to win third in the finals and fourth overall with 146 points. Jayce Harrison scored a 67 in the first round and a 61 in the finals to finish seventh overall with 128 on two.
Bradi Good scored a 17.59 in round one of barrel racing placing her fourth. After winning the short go with 17.47 she finished third overall with 35.06 on two runs.
Kate Kelley won the finals in breakaway roping with a 2.6 and took the title with 5.0 on two.
Up next is the WC Alumni Rodeo, Oct. 16 at the Parker County Sheriff's Posse Grounds. Find details at wcathletics.com.
The rodeo team travels to Lubbock for the Texas Tech Rodeo Oct. 28-30.
