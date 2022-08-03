Tickets on sale for inaugural WC volleyball season

Season tickets are on sale for the brand-new Weatherford College Coyote volleyball team.
After a series of scrimmages and away matches, the Coyotes' first home match will be Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m. against Trinity Valley Community College in the Betty Jo Graber Athletic Center. View their full schedule at wcathletics.com .
Season tickets are $40 for volleyball or $80 for a combined volleyball and basketball season pass. Individual game tickets are $5 each.
The Coyotes will play nine home matches during their inaugural season.
Purchase tickets at www.simpletix.com/e/coyote-volleyball-tickets-110478.
