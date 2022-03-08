Trinity Christian Academy names new athletic director

Trinity Christian Academy has announced Bryan Marmion as the school’s new athletic director and head football coach.
Marmion has served in Christian school athletic administration and as a head football coach for over 20 years, and comes to Trinity from Grapevine Faith Christian School, where he has served as assistant athletic director.
Marmion holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Linfield College in Oregon where he was a letterman on the 1986 NAIA national championship team. He coached three years at Linfield while receiving a master’s degree in kinesiology from the University of Oregon. After his playing career, Coach Marmion spent fourteen years coaching at the collegiate level including six years at California Lutheran University. In 1997, he was hired by Texas Lutheran University as head football coach to restart their football program. Feeling the call from God to transition out of college athletics for more family time, Marmion became the athletic director and first head football coach at San Antonio Christian School in 2002. In 10 varsity seasons, he led the school to the playoffs in six of his last seven seasons, including three district championships and a trip to the state semi-finals.
Marmion believes athletics are not just “extra” curricular activities.
“They are co-curricular. Interscholastic athletics offer a unique setting where lessons in teamwork, leadership, crisis management, and personal excellence are learned,” he said. “My goal is to develop and lead coaches at TCA committed to a discipleship-driven approach to athletics that have a significant role in producing young men and women ready to make a difference for Christ in a world that desperately needs him.”
TCA Head of School Mike Skaggs noted Marmion’s capability to bring leadership, vision and energy to the athletic department as the school continues to grow.
“He has a history of having done so as a coach and AD in large Christian high schools,” Skaggs said. “More importantly, and aligned with our school’s mission, Bryan is a man of faith, involved in his church, and committed to growing a Christ-centered athletic ‘department.’”
Secondary Principal Jesse Whiteaker agreed, adding he was excited for Marmion’s experience at TCA.
“Not only has he built outstanding football programs, but he has also led solid athletic departments and grown facilities and programs,” he said. “Bryan is a consummate professional and the expertise he brings will certainly add value to our school and community.”
Marmion and his wife Beth have two daughters, Alyssa, a 2021 Texas Tech University graduate, and Kaylee, a senior at Kansas State University. They are members of The Well Community Church in Argyle.
