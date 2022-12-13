Trinity Christian Academy has announced the hiring of Carl Pollak as head tennis coach.
Pollak graduated from Texas Christian University with a B.B.A. in marketing. Pollak has played tennis since he was 4 years old and still plays to this day.
He made varsity as a freshman at Baytown Robert E. Lee High School and was undefeated in four years of district play. He has run several USTA teams, played in leagues and won multiple gold and silver medals in the Police Olympics.
Pollak comes to Central Trinity Christian Academy after 30 years of service as a Fort Worth police officer, spening a decade working as a school resource officer. Pollak has been married to his wife Alyson for 11 years. They have two children, CJ and Hazel.
A meet and greet for Pollak was held Monday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.