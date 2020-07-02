UIL won't award Lone Star Cup due to COVID-19

AUSTIN – The University Interscholastic League has released standings for the Lone Star Cup through March 13, 2020. Due to the cancellation of UIL spring events, the Lone Star Cup will not be awarded for the 2019-20 school year.
All UIL sanctioned contests were suspended on March 13, and later cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, many activities that earn points toward the UIL Lone Star Cup were not completed. These events included boys basketball, Robotics FIRST, soccer, academics, one-act play, golf, tennis, track and field, softball and baseball.
The UIL Lone Star Cup recognizes the top high school in each UIL conference based on overall team achievement in sanctioned academic, athletic and music championships. This marks the first year the UIL Lone Star Cup has not been awarded since the program began during the 1997-98 school year.
Brock, which took home its sixth Lone Star Cup award last year, stood at the top of Class 3A with Shallowater. Both schools had 42 points.
Peaster stood in No. 24 with 22 points. In Class 5A, Aledo was listed No. 10 with 38 points.
Standings included team tennis, cross country, marching band, volleyball, Robotics BEST, football, Congress, spirit, swimming and diving, wrestling, mariachi, film, girls basketball, boys basketball (through March 13) and theatrical design.
