Un-Ty'd in Graford: Athletic director and coach departs for new adventures in Krum

Empty nesters Ty and Marsha Tabor are proud of the three sons they raised in Graford and sent packing off to college and into adulthood in recent years.
Now the couple is busting a move of its own.
The Tabors resettled near Denton recently after Krum High School selected Ty Tabor as its new head coach of boys and girls basketball and cross country. The move ends Tabor's nine-year stint as Graford athletic director and head coach.
Tabor cited an "opportunity to move up to a larger school" and "a change of scenery" as two of his motivating factors.
"We kind of wanted to live closer to a big town," he said. "I had come from Mineral Wells -- I coached there -- and always thought I'd go back to a larger school when my kids got out of school. The opportunity presented itself, so I took it."
Tabor wasn't itching to leave the 1A Graford but couldn't resist the lure of 4A Krum, a bustling school situated west of Denton in an area that is growing. Athletics-wise, Krum boasts a "storied program with a lot of success," Tabor said.
The Krum boys basketball team has won the state title five times since 1971.
Tabor isn't worried about Graford's ability to overcome his departure.
"They will be fine," he said. "They were good before I got there, and they'll be good afterward.
"Graford was such a good job," he continued. "They'll be a top five team in the state again this year. It was hard to leave such a good situation."
At Graford, Tabor's teams qualified for regional tournaments seven of his nine years, made the regional finals six times, and reached state tournament play twice.
"There was already a foundation of success there, but, hopefully, we helped build on that foundation of success," he said. "There is a lot of good people there, and I wish them nothing but the best."
Graford's athletic future is being placed in experienced hands. Replacing Tabor is Jeff Bell, who has racked up hundreds of career wins in Texas, most recently as head basketball coach at North Hopkins High School near Sulphur Springs. Bell has worked at many schools since he began coaching in 1985, including Brock, where his basketball teams won state championships in 2002 and 2003 and were finalists in 2012 and 2013.
Graford athletes might be interested in their new coach's favorite saying, revealed in 2018 while he was being honored for his 800th career win: "Have faith, work hard, dream big and never quit."
Bell is expected to report for work next month at Graford.
