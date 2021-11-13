VBA cross country runners sparkle

Cross country runners from Victory Baptist Academy showed up and showed out at the TAPPS State Cross Country Meet Nov. 1 in Waco.
Both the boys and girls teams finished as state runners up in the 1A division, with six out of their 14 athletes also receiving academic all-state recognition.
Coach Linda McAfee expressed pride in her runners for their work ethic — getting up to run at 6 a.m. while playing other sports — and keeping up with their academics all season.
“But what I am most proud of is their character,” she said. “They never cease to amaze me with their Christlike character and the love they demonstrate toward everyone.”
Runners on the boys’ team include Jayden Smith (First Team All-State), Justin McAfee (First Team All-State), Brock Hestand, Noah Burns, Vinnie Catuto, Phoenix Wagner and David Winninger.
Members of the girls’ team include Madison Morris (First Team All-State), Emma Catuto (First Team All-State), Sarah McAfee (First Team All-State), Abigail Admiraal, Kember Bench, Chyla Cox and Emma Mars.
In order to be recognized as Academic All-State, athletes must have a cumulative GPA of 90 percent or higher and finish in the top 15 of runners.
