VBA fall soccer team shines in TAPPS competition

The Victory Baptist Academy fall soccer team completed an accomplished season recently.
The 1A school, competing against 2A and 3A opponents in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools, qualified for a playoff berth, falling to Regents Academy in the bi-district round Oct. 28, 3-1.
Finishing with an overall record of 9-10, VBA also had several of its players recognized with postseason honors.
Senior Justin Moberley was named first-team, all-district offense, as well as honorable mention on the all-state team. His season stats include 14 goals and 11 assists.
Senior Justin McAfee, who tallied 13 goals and four assists, was named second-team, all-district offense, while senior Jayden Smith was named second-team, all-district defense and sophomore Aidyn Taylor was named honorable mention, all-district as goalie.
