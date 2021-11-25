The Victory Baptist Academy Lady Patriots entered this season with a goal to defend their state runners-up status from the past two seasons.
Though they came up just shy in regionals Nov. 13 after winning their area title, the Lady Patriots continue to see accolades rolling in, adding to their district and bi-district trophies.
VBA dominated in All-District 2 superlatives: Senior Tressie Windle was named MVP; junior Aubrey Pryor was named Offensive MVP; junior Madison Morris took home Defensive Player of the Year honors; freshman Reese Shirley was named Newcomer of the Year and Coach Tara Cox was named District 2’s Coach of the Year.
Also included in the all-district selections were senior Emma Catuto, first team; freshman Kinley Pryor, second team; junior Kember Bench, second team; and junior Amelia Wallis, second team. Catuto also nabbed a career milestone with 2,000 assists.
Windle and Pryor were both named to the first-team, all-state, with Morris named honorable mention, all-state.
